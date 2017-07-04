The Pub by Wegmans Debuts New Menu Items

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Known for its selection of local craft brews, food and top-notch customer service, The Pub by Wegmans has launched an updated menu with an increased focus on seasonal fare and fresh seafood. Customer favorites like the Pub Burger, French Dip sandwich and Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks will now be featured alongside new, and in many cases lighter, options. Highlights among the new menu additions include:

Chicken Shawarma Wrap: flavorful Middle Eastern spiced chicken, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a naan wrap with zesty hot sauce on the side.

Big Steamed Mussel Pot: 1 pound of organic P.E.I. mussels served with crusty bread and a choice of the following - lager beer broth, lemon, and shallot-thyme butter; spicy Thai red curry with lime and cilantro; basil pesto with lemon and parmesan.

Veggie Grain Bowl: a vegan dish with zucchini and sweet potato noodles, green beans, shiitake mushrooms, herbed farro, and BBQ tempeh.

Happy hour: $1 off draft beer, $2 off signature cocktails and wine paired with daily appetizer specials.

Seasonal specials will be heavily influenced by the peak offerings from the grocery side of the store, with chefs designing entrees around the best that the meat, cheese, produce and seafood departments have to offer. Signature craft cocktails will feature fresh juices and purees, made from fruit picked at the height of perfection.

"We're excited to offer our customers the opportunity to try some exciting new flavors that are inspired by the best ingredients from our market," says Scott Bova, director of restaurant services for Wegmans. "In addition to being delicious, many of the new dishes are less than 600 calories. We're taking a light and fresh approach to classic pub flavors."

The restaurants will continue to offer popular events like Craft Beer Dinners, Oyster Week, Lobster Week and more.