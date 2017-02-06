Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

By Rebekah Marcarelli

On Feb. 9, Thomas' is celebrating the convergence of National Bagel Day and National Pizza Day with the introduction of its Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels. This product features classic Italian flavors, including tomato, garlic, onion, basil and oregano.

The limited edition flavor will be available for six weeks with a suggested retail price of $4.79. Thomas' is also releasing its Limited Edition Party Cake Mini Bagels –- a sweet, sprinkle-filled treat.

"Bagels and pizza have always been a dynamic culinary duo and with National Bagel Day and National Pizza Day converging on the same date, we felt there was no better way to celebrate than by introducing a flavor that brings these two classics together," says Jon Silvon, Senior Marketing Director of Thomas' products. "The authentic, Italian pizzeria flavors of our new Pizza Flavored Bagels lend themselves perfectly to your next pizza bagel meal or snack. With Party Cake Mini Bagels also joining the celebration, we know this will be a day our fans will savor!"

Thomas' has also created several recipes ranging from traditional classics like the Veggie Pizza Bagel and Spicy Sausage Pizza Bagel, to sandwich crossovers like the Pepperoni Pizza Bagel Sandwich.

Thomas' will continue to spread the National Bagel Day message on its Facebook page by encouraging fans to share their #PizzaBagelin moment for a chance to win a Pizza Bagelin Party Prize Pack and one of 5,000 free bagel coupons on Feb. 9. Consumers looking to get in on the pizza bagel fun can visit Facebook.com/ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels and enter for a chance to win instantly.