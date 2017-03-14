Tic Tac Introduces Piña Colada Tic Tac Mixers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Tic Tac brand is launching Piña Colada flavor Tic Tac Mixers mints. The Piña Colada flavor is the newest addition to the Tic Tac Mixers family of products, which includes Cherry Cola flavor and Peach Lemonade flavor mints.

The new Piña Colada flavor Tic Tac Mixers mints brings two flavors - coconut and pineapple - to every mint. The first flavor of coconut transitions to tropical pineapple flavor as the mint melts.

"We're excited to bring a little summer to our fans with new Piña Colada flavor Tic Tac Mixers," says Todd Midura, vice president of marketing - Tic Tac. "With our Tic Tac Mixers, we look to give our customers something new and unexpected from our traditional Tic Tac products, and we know this new tropical flavor delivers."

The new flavor is available in stores now in the 60-piece count format.