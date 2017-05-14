Tillamook Launches New Special Batch Ice Cream Flavors

By Natalie Taylor

With the summer season quickly approaching, Tillamook has launched two new special batch flavors—Monster Cookie and Oregon Strawberry Lemonade—delivering the brand’s creamy ice cream in new, nostalgic flavors:

Monster Cookie : Cookie dough ice cream swirled with peanut butter and chock full of crispy oats, chocolate flakes, and crunchy candies.

: Cookie dough ice cream swirled with peanut butter and chock full of crispy oats, chocolate flakes, and crunchy candies. Oregon Strawberry Lemonade: Refreshing lemonade ice cream with chunks of real, sweet Oregon strawberries.

“With summer comes warmer weather and longer days for relaxing and recharging, making it the most popular time for ice cream enjoyment,” says Stephanie Carson, Tillamook Ice Cream category manager. “We had fun creating special batch flavors that would bring out the kid in all of us while staying true to our highest quality ingredients commitment. Our higher butterfat content makes Tillamook Ice Cream richer than regular ice cream and naturally delicious.”

Since their release in early 2017, these limited edition flavors have become two of Tillamook’s top 10 most productive items, according to company officials. With a suggested retail price of $5.49 to $5.99 per 56-ounce container, both products can be found on-shelf through mid-August at major grocery retailers including Fred Meyer, Wal-Mart and Winco in the Pacific Northwest, California and Arizona.