Tillamook Unveils Whole Milk Farmstyle Greek Yogurt

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tillamook County Creamery Association, the 108-year-old farmer-owned cooperative from Oregon, unveiled its Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek Yogurt. In addition, Tillamook has revamped its Good & Creamy (previously Tillamook Low Fat Yogurt) line in response to consumer requests for an option with lower sugar content, company officials say.

With increased consumer demand for whole milk yogurt options, Tillamook responded with a recipe with 4 percent milkfat and premium flavor combinations. Like all of the Tillamook Greek yogurts, the Whole Milk line includes buttermilk cultures for a creamier, less tart taste. Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is now available in six incredibly rich flavors: Northwest Blackberry, Strawberry Black Currant, Mexican Vanilla, Raspberry Fig, Clover Honey and Meyer Lemon Pear. The new line is available for a suggested retail price of $1.39 for each 5.3-ounce single-serve container, and can be found at major retailers throughout the west.

The updated Good & Creamy yogurt recipe now has 25 percent less sugar and 9-grams of protein (vs. 7-grams) compared to the previous recipe. In addition to the 14 existing flavors, Tillamook added two new Good & Creamy flavor offerings - Oregon Hood River Pear and Maple Vanilla. Good & Creamy yogurts are now available for a suggested retail price of $0.79 for each 6-ounce single-serve cup, and can be found in major retailers throughout the west.

“As a farmer-led company, we believe people should feel connected to the food they eat, understand where it comes from and be proud to share that food with their families,” says Tillamook category manager, Lara Gish. “That’s why we always look for ways to improve our offerings and never stop pushing to make the very best dairy products. With our two new product lines, we’re pleased to bring simple and delicious real food options to market.”

Both Tillamook Farmstyle Whole Milk Greek and Good & Creamy low fat yogurts are made with premium ingredients and the highest-quality milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones. Consistent with Tillamook’s high standards, the two Yogurt lines are free of artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, and made with premium, traceable fruit.