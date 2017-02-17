Tonnino Debuts Tinned Tuna Cans

By Rebekah Marcarelli

International, premium tuna brand Tonnino officially launched tinned tuna cans, the latest addition to its line of gourmet tuna offerings.

Only the finest cuts of 100 percent yellowfin tuna are used. Available in Spring Water and 100 percent Olive Oil varieties, Tonnino tinned tuna cans are made for an on-the-go appetite. The Tonnino tins are stackable and easy to pack.

“Consumers, retailers, and chefs alike, all love the unique, exquisite taste that Tonnino tuna offers. We have noticed a rise in health consciousness in consumers that are always on-the-go, and we knew it was the right time to introduce the Tonnino tinned tuna cans,” says Antonio Esquivel Carrillo, Tonnino’s country manager.

Committed to its environmental responsibility, each Tonnino offering is dolphin-safe and contains the lowest level of mercury possible. Tonnino is available at Publix, Whole Foods, Fairway, Central Market, Wegmans, and more. Tonnino tinned tuna cans are available in 160-gram cans and retail at $3.49, respectively.