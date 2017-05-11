Tree Top Launches Fruit & Grains and Fruit & Veggies Pouches

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tree Top has expanded its line of portable pouches with Tree Top Fruit & Grains and Tree Top Fruit & Veggies Pouches.

Tree Top's Fruit & Grains Pouches deliver whole grain oats and 100 percent fruit purees in Apple Cobbler and Peach Cobbler blends, which makes this squeezable pouch a convenient snack for families on-the-go, company officials say. The Fruit & Grains Pouches have no added sugar and are also gluten free. Tree Top Fruit & Veggies Pouches combine fruits with vegetables like sweet potato, beets and carrots. They come in Strawberry Banana and Peach Mango flavors.

"It can be tough for families with busy schedules and picky eaters to snack sensibly," says Tom Hurson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Tree Top. "Our Fruit & Grains and Fruit & Veggies Pouches offer families a better snack option to help their kids get more fruits and veggies."

Tree Top Fruit & Grains Pouches and Tree Top Fruit & Veggies Pouches contain no artificial ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, and are made with 100 percent real fruits and vegetables. In addition, Tree Top Pouches feature BPA-free, resealable packaging and do not require refrigeration. The products are currently available in select retailers across California, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming.