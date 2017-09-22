Edit ModuleShow Tags
Tribe Relaunches with Clean Label Hummus

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tribe has relaunched its entire hummus portfolio with a promise to keep the products free from all artificial preservatives, especially potassium sorbate.

Tribe’s clean-label initiative was made possible through advances in batch pasteurization technologies, which allow for a safer and more secure production environment, company officials say, adding that the reformulation will not affect taste, price or shelf life.

“Tribe is now one of the only national hummus brands that does not contain artificial preservatives,” says John McGuckin, CEO of Tribe. “We believe that by adopting a clean label, we’re meeting our customers’ expectations. We hope this will help to bring growth to the category by attracting new and lapsed consumers searching for label transparency and authentic food.”

Tribe’s new clean-label hummus will  be available with updated packaging that features simplified illustrations, vibrant colors and call-outs demonstrating its wellness attributes. 

