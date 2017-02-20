Tyson Fresh Meats Launches Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork

By Natalie Taylor

Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, debuted its Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork brand today at the Annual Meat Conference Product Tasting Reception in Dallas, Texas.

Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork is an all-natural, minimally processed, hand-selected and hand-trimmed line of fresh pork. Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork has optimal marbling, coloring and pH.

“Our retail and foodservice customers have long associated the Chairman’s Reserve brand with exceptional quality,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of premium programs and marketing for Tyson Fresh Meats. “They are looking for a consistent pork product to deliver a tender, juicy and flavorful experience for their customers, and we believe this new brand exceeds those expectations.”