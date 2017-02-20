Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Tyson Fresh Meats Launches Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, debuted its Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork brand today at the Annual Meat Conference Product Tasting Reception in Dallas, Texas.

Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork is an all-natural, minimally processed, hand-selected and hand-trimmed line of fresh pork. Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork has optimal marbling, coloring and pH.

“Our retail and foodservice customers have long associated the Chairman’s Reserve brand with exceptional quality,” says Kent Harrison, vice president of premium programs and marketing for Tyson Fresh Meats. “They are looking for a consistent pork product to deliver a tender, juicy and flavorful experience for their customers, and we believe this new brand exceeds those expectations.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

New Meijer Digital Shopping Tool App Helps Customers Track Savings

C.H. Robinson Enters Switzerland Marketplace

Most U.S. Consumers Are Only Somewhat or Slightly Concerned About the Safety of U.S. Food Supply, Reports NPD

Buying Store Brands

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs Snacks Launch in the U.S.

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

General Mills Launches Freezer to Plate Frozen Chicken Dinners

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags