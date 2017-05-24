Unilever Ice Cream Introduces New Frozen Treats

By Natalie Taylor

Unilever has introduced 16 new frozen treats across five of its brands: Breyers; Good Humor; Klondike; MAGNUM Ice Cream; and Popsicle. The new offerings include Breyers first-ever non-dairy line made with almond milk; a new Simply Popsicle line made with colors and flavors from natural sources and more options that appeal to a variety of tastes and preferences from Good Humor, Klondike and MAGNUM Ice Cream. The new treats are currently available in grocery stores nationwide.

"Through our research, we know consumers' taste and preferences evolve over time," says Alfie Vivian, vice president of marketing for refreshments at Unilever. "It's important to give our customers more of what they love and provide new offerings that satisfy different tastes, preferences and dietary needs. We're excited to bring joy to our fans by introducing a series of new innovations across our brands, whether that's new varieties, non-dairy options or products made with natural colors and flavors."

Popsicle Brand Introduces Simply Popsicle Ice Pops

This summer, Popsicle has introduced Simply Popsicle, an ice pop made with real cane sugar and with flavors and colors from natural sources. The new line contains no high-fructose corn syrup and has 40 calories per pop, available in the following varieties:

Simply Popsicle Strawberry-Banana and Mango

Simply Popsicle Berry and Pineapple

Simply Popsicle Orange, Cherry or Grape

Simply Popsicle Strawberry and Raspberry

Consumers can also find new Popsicle pops in some of their favorite movie characters and flavors. Packaged in the signature yellow box, the pops are now available in more than 20 flavors:

Popsicle Star Wars Ice Pops—available in First Order Cherry, Blue Raspberry Resistance and Galactic Watermelon flavors.

Popsicle Despicable Me Minions Ice Pops—available in Blue Raspberry and Bello Yellow Lemonade flavors.

Popsicle Sours—available in bold, sour flavors and bright colors.

Popsicle Banana and Lemon-Lime—available in Banana and Lemon-Lime flavors.

Breyers Expands to Include Non-Dairy Options

This summer, Breyers has introduced its first-ever Non-Dairy line, available in two flavors:

Breyers Non-Dairy Vanilla Peanut Butter, made with almond milk, offers real vanilla and peanut butter.

Breyers Non-Dairy Oreo Cookies & Cream, featuring a family favorite combination of Oreo cookies and Breyers vanilla.

In addition, six of Breyers’ flavors are now made with non-GMO sourced ingredients, including: Breyers Natural Vanilla; Breyers Chocolate; Breyers Vanilla, Chocolate; Breyers Natural Strawberry; Breyers Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry; and Breyers Mint Chocolate Chip.

Breyers has also unveiled three new flavors to its Original line with more than 30 varieties to choose from:

Breyers Chocolate Mint

Breyers Cinnamon Swirl

Breyers Butterscotch Blondie

Breyers Gelato Indulgences Adds a New Trio of Indulgent Flavors

This summer, Breyers Gelato Indulgences has introduced three new flavors:

Breyers Gelato Indulgences Cookie Dough

Breyers Gelato Indulgences Pistachio Biscotti

Breyers Gelato Indulgences Cinnamon Roll

Good Humor Brings Oreo Cones to More Consumers

Good Humor has partnered with Oreo cookie to bring a new variety from the ice cream truck to the grocery store. Good HumorOreo Cone is a crispy, chocolatey cone filled with sweet vanilla frozen dessert, blended and topped with Oreo pieces, now available in a pack of four.

Klondike Adds to the Variety with New Stick-less Bar

Klondike has expanded its line of classic, stick-less bars to include 14 varieties of loaded ice cream in a chocolatey shell with the launch of a new bar. Klondike Brownie Fudge Swirl Bar features gooey, fudgy swirls churned through rich chocolate ice cream covered in thick milk-chocolate.

MAGNUM Ice Cream Expands Doubles Offerings to Include Two New Varieties

Following the launch of two successful varieties in 2016, MAGNUM Ice Cream has expanded its MAGNUM Doubles ice cream line with two new varieties: