United States Beverage Introduces Malibu Beer

By Rebekah Marcarelli

United States Beverage (US Beverage) is gearing up to launch Malibu Beer. This golden lager is flavored with a hint of natural coconut for a light tropical note and features 5 percent ABV.

The product is slated for a select market roll-out beginning May 1, 2017 in Miami/Fort Lauderdale Fla., San Diego, Calif. and Ann-Arbor/Lansing, Mich. Produced in the Caribbean, Malibu Beer will be imported into the U.S. market by United States Beverage under exclusive licensing from the Malibu brand.

"Consumers love the idea of Malibu Beer! The Malibu brand name has the credentials to appeal to consumers within the beer category. Beer's share of Malibu's Summer Drinking Occasion is almost 50 percent, so there is an enormous potential for Malibu to win in that space," says Jean-Baptiste Viton, global innovation director for Malibu.

The introduction of Malibu Beer was based on extensive research done over the past several years that identified consumers' desire for a mainstream lighter-bodied beer with flavor, company officials say.

"Research confirmed that a beer that embodies the flavor and fun personality traits of the Malibu brand is an innovative concept that appeals to the U.S. beer consumer," says Justin Fisch, vice president/general manager at US Beverage.