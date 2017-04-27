Upton's Naturals Expands Jackfruit Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Upton’s Naturals is introducing two flavors to its lineup: Sweet & Smoky and Sriracha. For those embracing Jackfruit as a substitute to pulled pork, the Sweet & Smoky variety features a sweet flavor combined with a kick of liquid smoke. And for those wanting more spicy than sweet, the new Sriracha Jackfruit is made with chili peppers, garlic, sea salt, vinegar and tamarind. This Jackfruit flavor comes in slightly larger chunks, which can be consumed as vegan “wings.”

Like Upton’s Naturals’ original Jackfruit products, these new varieties are made using only simple, recognizable ingredients. Ready to heat and eat, both offer a good source of fiber, are completely free of cholesterol, gluten, oil, GMO’s, and artificial flavors, and 100 percent vegan.

“The response to our pre-seasoned Jackfruit launch has been so positive, we’re getting creative with our flavor offerings and embracing just how versatile this fruit is as a whole-food meat alternative,” says Upton’s Naturals’ founder, Dan Staackmann. “Whether you’re wanting to create a vegan pulled pork or hot and spicy wing recipe, we’ve got you covered and have made it super simple to prepare.”

Upton’s Naturals’ new Jackfruit varieties will join the Bar-B- Que, Chili Lime Carnitas, Thai Curry and Original flavors this summer in the refrigerated section at natural and specialty stores nationwide. Shelf stable and packaged in a retort pouch to maintain freshness, the SRP is $4.99 per 10.6oz box.