Upton’s Naturals Launches Pre-Cooked Vegan Mac & Ch’eese

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Upton’s Naturals is introducing Ch’eesy Mac, a pre-cooked, vegan mac and cheese. Offering a cleaner and plant-based take on this classic comfort food, the new lineup includes original Ch’eesy Mac and Ch’eesy Bacon Mac varieties. Packaged with ready-to- eat, large and ridged macaroni noodles and a prepared pouch of nutritional yeast based cheese, these 100 percent vegan products are also low in sugar and completely free of nuts, dairy, oil, trans fat, cholesterol, GMOs and artificial flavors. The Bacon Mac features the addition of deliciously smoky, extra crispy bacon seitan mixed in with the pasta.

“Vegan mac and cheese is one of our favorite foods, and it’s a mainstay on the menu at our Chicago cafe, Upton’s Breakroom,” says Dan Staackmann, Upton’ Naturals’ founder. “With this launch, we set out to create a boxed version of our signature Ch’eesy Mac dish so that consumers everywhere can enjoy a delicious bowl of comforting vegan goodness on us.”

Easy to prepare by pan frying over medium heat or by warming in the microwave for 60 seconds, Upton’s Naturals’ Ch’eesy Mac will be available at natural and specialty stores nationwide this summer for an SRP of $4.99 per 10.05oz box. The product is shelf stable and packaged in a retort pouch to maintain freshness.