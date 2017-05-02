VOSS Introduces Lime Mint Sparkling Water

By Rebekah Marcarelli

VOSS Water of Norway has added another flavor to its sparkling water lineup: Lime Mint. The team at VOSS conducted extensive research to create the all-natural flavor.

“Sparkling water is currently one of the fastest growing categories in beverages, with flavored sparkling growing even more quickly, as consumers look for healthier alternatives to sweetened, caloric drinks,” says Ken Gilbert, CMO of VOSS Water of Norway. “The new VOSS Lime Mint flavor scored extremely well with flavored sparkling water drinkers and satisfies our consumers’ quest for healthier options.”

As spring and summer approach, consumers are even more health conscious, company officials say. A national survey revealed that 58 percent of Americans tend to focus more on healthy lifestyle choices leading into the warmer months, and of those people, 61 percent say they try to drink more water in an effort to lose weight and get healthier. VOSS Lime Mint, Lemon Cucumber and Tangerine Lemongrass are poised meet these consumer preferences. The line offers different flavor combinations. It is also all-natural, unsweetened and zero calories.

“When VOSS asked me to create a cocktail with their delicious new flavor, I was excited to come up with fun and tasty beverages both with and without alcohol. The mint and lime combo especially lends itself to endless options to pair with light and delicious seasonal menus," says Dara Lyubinsky, co-founder and chef at The Gather Company.