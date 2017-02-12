Vagisil Launches Prohydrate Natural Feel Lubricant and Moisturizing Gel

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Vagisil launched Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel, an internal personal lubricant and moisturizing gel designed to relieve vaginal dryness and make intimacy more comfortable. To develop the product, the Vagisil team conducted more than 20 research studies and surveyed more than 7,000 women to understand what they wanted in a dryness solution.

Vagisil's Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel is designed to feel like the natural moisture that a woman's body produces and has no added dyes, preservatives, perfumes or estrogen. The unique bio-adherent formula coats the vaginal wall to provide dryness relief instantly, so there is no waiting to be intimate, then it slowly releases moisture over time for a long-lasting benefit. It features the unique properties of Hyaluronic Acid, a naturally occurring component in the skin proven to attract and retain moisture. Hyaluronic Acid is found throughout the body and is present in almost every cell. The product works with a woman's body to supplement her own natural lubrication.

"Vaginal dryness occurs in women of all ages and there's no reason to be ashamed. Vaginal dryness can occur like dryness can exist on other parts of the body like the face or legs," says Keech Combe-Shetty, the CEO of Combe, makers of Vagisil. "When you learn about the causes, you won't be surprised by how many women actually experience it. Hormonal changes, childbirth, breastfeeding, stress, antihistamines, and birth control can all trigger vaginal dryness."

Each box of Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel comes with eight easy-to-use, single-use pre-filled applicators that insert effortlessly and targets the source of dryness. The product is long-lasting and may be used in advance of intimacy (so only the user knows they are using it) and is compatible with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms.

Vagisil Prohydrate Natural Feel Moisturizing Gel has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has been clinically and gynecologist tested.