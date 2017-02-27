Vegesentials USA Now Available on Amazon.com

By Natalie Taylor

Vegesentials—the multiple international award-winning high-pressure pasteurized (HPP) cold-pressed fruit and vegetable drink brand—is now available on Amazon.com. In 2016, the London-based Vegesentials Ltd. partnered with Michigan-based Vegesentials USA to manufacture and distribute the Vegesentials line of clean-label juices throughout North America. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Nanette Cameron has been working with Vegesentials to improve their cold-pressed juices for children and young adults.

Vegesentials’ added fiber promotes blood sugar stabilization that creates an energy balance to improve a child’s focus and mood, which is important for learning and academics, according to Cameron. She adds that “digestive health refers to keeping healthy floral in the stomach, this decreases stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, another common issue among children and many young adults.”

Studying the various Vegesentials recipes and contents, Cameron says, “What I like about these juices is the cold pressurized process. The nutrients from the fruit and vegetables are maintained; this is something that is not listed on a nutritional label. Consuming anti-oxidants and phyto-chemicals has been linked to a healthy immune system and prevention of disease.”

“We thought the American consumer might be a little hesitant to try a ‘foreign’ fruit and vegetable juice, but all of the feedback from our testing groups have come back with high marks,” says Cameron. “It’s been incredible and we’re honored to be the exclusive distributor here in North America. I was genuinely shocked to hear my 16-year old nephew (who despises carrots) tell me that the Cheeky Carrot juice was ‘the best juice I have ever tasted!’ That was all the validation I needed.”

Vegesentials USA will offer Amazon.com customers the Vegesentials 8.8-ounce Cheeky Carrot (carrot, apple, orange, lime, and chicory root), Cool Cucumber (cucumber, apple, spinach and chicory root) and Groovy Beet (beetroot, apple, cucumber, strawberry and chicory root). The child and senior version of these juices, sold in a 4.4-ounce bottle, will be available on Amazon.com at a later date.

As part of the required North American validation of the juice contents, Vegesentials retained the Department of Food Science at the University of Guelph (Ontario, Calif.) to certify its HPP process and juice ingredients. According to Dr. Keith Warriner, the aim of the validations is to determine the efficacy of different HHP treatments to reduce model pathogens introduced into high acid juices.”

Because HPP technology is relatively new and fresh juice has become so popular, Dr. Warriner will continue his academic research with Vegesentials to improve food safety for consumers. “The results [of our testing] indicate that juice formulation has a role in defining the pressure resistance of pathogens, although which constituents provide protection to HHP remain unclear.”

“Our biggest concern as a company is customer health," says Daniel Hoops, Vegesentials USA co-founder. "When you look at the vast array of cold-pressed juices sold on the Internet, few use the HPP technology. In addition to our juices having longer shelf life, we know that there is little to no risk of salmonella, ecoli and other food-borne bacteria because we use HPP.”

Vegesentials has received numerous awards and recognition since its launch in 2012, including 2 Gold Stars awards for superior taste from the International Taste & Quality Institute, winner of the Health & Fitness Food and Drink Smoothie Category 2014 Award by Women’s Fitness and Health & Fitness magazines, Gold in the low calorie food and drink category by Women’s Fitness and Health & Fitness 2016 and more.