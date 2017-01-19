VitaTops Adds Protein-Infused Flavors to Muffin Tops Line

By Lindsey Wojcik

VitaTops has debuted two flavors that are loaded with protein: Protein Banana Chocolate Chip and Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter.

VitaTops Protein Banana Chocolate Chip has 130 calories, 8-grams of protein and 6-grams of fiber; and VitaTops Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter has only with 150 calories, 8-grams of protein and 6-grams of fiber. The protein-infused VitaTops products offer the perfect sweet spot of high fiber and protein, which helps fuel energy longer and also helps curb cravings, say company officials.

VitaTops are also available in VitaTops Superfood CranBran, made with cranberries, oats, chia seeds and flaxseed with 120 calories, 6-grams of fiber and 3-grams of protein; VitaTops Deep Chocolate made with organic ingredients, like whole grain flour and cocoa powder and only 100 calories; and VitaTops Wild Blueberry, bursting with organic wild blueberries with 120 calories.

“We are very excited to offer consumers all the great nutrient benefits they expect from Vitatops, but now with the added benefits of organic ingredients, superfoods, protein and gluten free; perfect for the health conscious consumer who craves a healthy indulgence,” says Andrew Reichgut, executive vice president of VitaTops and Garden Lites. “These items are sure to top the list of best of snacks for today’s mindful consumer.”

VitaTops are available 8-ounce boxes each with four individually wrapped muffins at $4 per box in the frozen section. Vitatops are a brand under the Garden Lites family of products.