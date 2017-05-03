Voortman Bakery Introduces New Recipes, Updated Flavors

By Natalie Taylor

Voortman Bakery has introduced the total reimaging of its brand with all-new recipes and updated flavors, using only real ingredients, just in time for the re-launch of its new website. The brand’s new logo and packaging was updated to increase its presence on-shelf. Voortman Bakery, sold in more than 70 countries, aims to connect with new consumers and disrupt the dynamics of the category by replacing artificial colors and flavors, as well as high-fructose corn syrups, with only real ingredients.

“We are excited to introduce the world to the new Voortman Bakery, using only real ingredients made by real bakers, that taste really delicious,” says Douglas MacFarlane, CEO of Voortman Bakery. “It is important to us as a brand to establish Voortman Bakery as an innovator. While this commitment starts with delivering the best product in our category, it’s also expressed through a cohesive brand look that captivates today’s modern shopper. We’re confident that our new recipes, packaging and website, will do just that.”

Voortman Bakery uses hand-selected ingredients such as real whole grain oats, almonds, coconut, blueberries, strawberries and other varieties of real fruits. The brand’s commitment to real ingredients has led it to update its recipes and portfolio, which is rolling out in supermarkets around the world now. Consumers can expect an extraordinary assortment of cookies on their local supermarket shelves, including Coconut, Oatmeal Raisin and Iced Almonette, and new flavours like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Lemon Coconut and Fudge Striped Almonette, as well as signature wafer flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and peanut butter.

In an attempt to own and elevate the wafer cookie in the U.S., Voortman Bakery has introduced an array of new flavors, such as blueberry, cinnamon and strawberry-banana.

Voortman Bakery has updated its packaging and brand logo to modernize and unify the product portfolio. Consumers can still find the “Dutch girl” on the logo, but updated with a twist, like the rest of the brand.