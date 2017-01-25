Walkers Shortbread Introduces Chocolate Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Walkers Shortbread introduced a line of chocolate-dipped shortbread.

All of the items in the chocolate line are made with pure Belgian chocolate, are GMO free, contain no hydrogenated oils, are suitable for vegetarians and are OU kosher. The chocolate line includes:

Chocolate & Raspberry Shortbread: A new combination of raspberry shortbread, half coated with rich dark chocolate.

Chocolate & Toffee Shortbread: Walkers Shortbread and toffee pieces half coated in milk chocolate.

Ginger Royals: A shortbread that combines real stem ginger with Walkers traditional pure butter shortbread, plus dark chocolate.

Orange Royals: Crisp pure butter shortbread baked with Mediterranean oranges and smothered in milk chocolate.

Shortbread Selection: The selection brings six of the most popular items from Walkers together. Shortbread Fingers, Chocolate Chip Shortbread, Shortbread Triangles -- plus the chocolate-coated version of each shape -- all in one box.

In addition to the new Walkers Shortbread Chocolate Line, Walkers offers a variety of other core shortbread varieties including Shortbread Fingers and Rounds, Mini Bags, Seasonal Tins and more.