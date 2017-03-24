Walmart Introduces Prosciutto di Parma to More Than 2,700 Locations

By Natalie Taylor

Pre-sliced Prosciutto di Parma is now available at over 2,700 Walmart stores, making it more readily available to consumers in new areas of the country. The Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma continues to protect the tradition and standards instilled in the production process. The U.S. is the No. 1 export market for Prosciutto di Parma and saw enormous growth in pre-sliced sales between 2013 and 2016, generating a 39 percent increase over that period. Pre-sliced prosciutto now accounts for 19 percent of total Prosciutto di Parma production.

“We’re excited about the latest expansion of Prosciutto di Parma as one of the most groundbreaking retail partnerships in the U.S.,” says Paolo Tramelli, marketing director, Consorzio. “Bringing Prosciutto di Parma to such a large nationwide retailer gives people a chance to try the product, who may have not been able to before.”

As required by law, packages will include the gold Ducal crown in a black triangle in the upper left corner. Prosciutto di Parma must be sliced and packaged in Parma, according to its Protected Designation of Origin requirements. Shoppers should look for the Parma crown, which is a guarantee of authenticity and assurance for a product that is 100 percent natural, free of preservatives and consists of only four ingredients: the hind legs of specialty-bred Italian pigs, sea salt, air and time.