Walmart Launches “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Walmart has launched its “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign, a nationwide initiative that encourages the public to join the fight against hunger. Working with Discover card and five suppliers—Campbell Soup Co., General Mills, Kellogg Co., The Kraft Heinz Co. and PepsiCo—Walmart is offering three ways to take action against hunger and help a local Feeding America food bank through social, online and in-store participation.

1. Purchase: For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores from now through May 15, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits. For every Discover card transaction made at U.S. Walmart stores and Walmart.com during the campaign period, Discover will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09) to Feeding America and its network of member food banks, up to $1 million. See Walmart.com/fighthunger for further details.

2. Online Acts of Support: Generate meals for Feeding America food banks by engaging with the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign on social media:

Facebook – Create original content that uses #FightHunger; like, share and/or react positively to campaign content; click on Walmart provided campaign content.

Instagram – Create or share content using the campaign hashtag #FightHunger; like or share Walmart generated campaign content.

Snapchat – Use Walmart provided “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” filters nationwide on Friday, April 21.

Twitter – Create original content that uses #FightHunger; like, share and/or make a campaign tweet a favorite; retweet a message featuring the campaign hashtag #FightHunger; click on Walmart-provided campaign content.

For each online act of support, Walmart will donate the equivalent of 10 meals ($0.90) to Feeding America on behalf of member food banks, up to $1.5 million.

3. Donate at the Register: Donate to your local Feeding America food bank at the register during checkout.

The “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’’ campaign has launched at a critical time when the USDA has reported that one in eight Americans currently struggle with hunger.

“This campaign is an important part of our ongoing commitment to helping families who struggle with hunger,” says Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Together with suppliers, customers and friends at Feeding America, we’re dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those who live and work in the communities we serve.”

Walmart is kicking off the campaign with a $1.5 million donation and aims to donate a total of $3 million to Feeding America based on the public’s online participation in the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Combining Walmart’s donation with supplier donations through product purchases and customer donations at the register, the campaign has a goal of helping Feeding America secure 100 million meals on behalf of its member food banks.

“At Feeding America, we see firsthand the impact hunger has on families in communities across the country, and we understand it takes a village to help strengthen our communities and provide meals to people in need,” says Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America. “Great partnerships are essential to moving the needle, and we are grateful to Walmart, its dedicated suppliers and Discover for coming together for the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign. Movements like this give each and every one of us an opportunity to get involved and make a difference in the fight against hunger.”

With the USDA reporting that 42 million people in America, including more than 13 million children, struggle with hunger, the ‘’Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’’ campaign is part of Walmart’s larger commitment to provide meals to those in need, helping ensure every family has access to affordable, nutritious and sustainably-grown food.

As the nation’s largest grocer, Walmart is in a unique leadership position to positively impact the issue of hunger in the U.S.. In October 2014, Walmart announced a commitment to create a more sustainable food system, with a focus on improving the affordability of food by lowering the “true cost” of food for both customers and the environment, increasing access to food, making healthier eating easier and improving the safety and transparency of the food chain. This commitment includes a goal of providing four billion meals to those struggling with hunger in the U.S. by 2020.