Werther's Original Introduces New Cocoa Crème Soft Caramels

By Natalie Taylor

Werther's Original has introduced its newest variety: Werther's Original Cocoa Crème Soft Caramels, pairing the rich caramel with a smooth cocoa crème filling. The flavor comes after a January 2017 Ipsos eNation survey of more than 1,000 American adults found that 44 percent of Americans chose caramel as their favorite candy flavor to combine with chocolate, followed by mint at 19 percent.

"Caramel and chocolate has always been a favorite flavor combination, but consumers have never experienced it like this," says Meredith Suffron, director of marketing for Werther's Original at Storck USA, the brand's parent company. "Made with real butter, fresh cream and rich cocoa, Werther's Original Cocoa Crème Soft Caramels have a taste so delectable, they're a treat that's truly 'werth it!'"

Most Americans (73 percent) like to indulge in candy because they think it is a treat worth enjoying, and 34 percent say that it offers them a moment of escape from the day's activities. In addition, 53 percent of Americans prefer a candy treat that offers a flavor combination. With other fan-favorite combinations like Coffee Caramel and Caramel Apple, Cocoa Crème now gives Werther's Original lovers a flavor experience for every occasion, company officials say.

Werther's Original caramels are available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide, including new Cocoa Crème, hard, chewy, soft and filled caramels, as well as sugar-free caramels and caramel popcorn