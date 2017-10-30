What’s Driving Retail Foodservice Innovation? One Thought Leader Weighs In

By GHQ Staff

In addition to its sit-down restaurants, Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods’ offers an extensive selection of prepared foods and in-store cafes in its stores.

The mashup between fast-casual dining and grocery shopping will continue to be a popular play, according to Josh Onishi, CEO and president of Peace Dining Corporation, a fresh sushi purveyor based in Philadelphia.

As the crystal balls start to come out for 2018, Onishi says that quality, speed and choice are the keys to innovation and success in the retail foodservice arena. According to Onishi, Where stores can differentiate themselves from other stand-alone fast-casual chains is their sourcing of ingredients and adroitness at offering healthy items.

He points to three trends driving the future of fast-casual dining in retail foodservice: