Whey To Be! Launches Gourmet Cold-Pressed Whey Protein Cookies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Whey 2 Be! launched Whey 2 Be! protein-packed gourmet cookies with a smooth texture that feature cold-pressed whey protein. Each Whey 2 Be! cookie delivers 20 grams of protein.

Whey 2 Be! protein cookies are available in five flavors– Chocolate Chip, Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Cran-Orange White Chocolate and Peanut Butter. Whey 2 Be! cookies are all-natural and certified Non-GMO by Greenleaf Non-GMO.

"Protein is a hot nutrition trend, with research pointing to its role in promoting satiety and preserving lean muscle mass," says Peggy O'Shea Kochenbach RDN, LDN. "Whey protein is one of the most highly bio-available types of protein, meaning it is easily absorbed and utilized by the body. If you're looking to boost your protein intake, whey protein is an excellent option."

Whey 2 Be! Protein Cookies are available in 3.25 ounce grab and go packages. They are available online as well as at select retail locations nationwide.