White Coffee Adds Taste of Jim Beam Bourbon to New Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

White Coffee is partnering with Jim Beam to present a line of (non-alcoholic) coffees including single-serve and 12-ounce ground coffees: Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Coffees.

The Jim Beam Coffee varieties, including Original, Bourbon Vanilla, Cinnamon Stick, Spiced Honey, and Signature Dark Roast, will be available at retail outlets nationwide later this spring.

The Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Line of Coffees includes five varieties: