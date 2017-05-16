White Coffee Adds Taste of Jim Beam Bourbon to New Line
By Rebekah Marcarelli
White Coffee is partnering with Jim Beam to present a line of (non-alcoholic) coffees including single-serve and 12-ounce ground coffees: Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Coffees.
The Jim Beam Coffee varieties, including Original, Bourbon Vanilla, Cinnamon Stick, Spiced Honey, and Signature Dark Roast, will be available at retail outlets nationwide later this spring.
The Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Line of Coffees includes five varieties:
- Jim Beam Original is a subtle caramel and oaky vanilla flavor combined with a sweet, mild intensity coffee.
- Bourbon Vanilla: A burst of sweet vanilla with a creamy, woody overtone highlights the bourbon-flavored coffee's caramel and smoky notes.
- Cinnamon Stick: A bold, spicy coffee that offers the sweet taste of cinnamon reminiscent of the holidays.
- Spiced Honey: Sweet honey and warm, savory spice in a medium body coffee.
- Signature Dark Roast: A smooth and richly flavorful coffee connoting the smoky taste of America's Native Spirit.