Whole Foods Adds La Piana Aged Balsamic Vinegars to San Francisco Offerings

By Natalie Taylor

Italian Foods Corp.’s imported La Piana balsamic vinegars of Modena now are available in greater San Francisco area Whole Foods Markets, according to Francesca Lapiana-Krause, Italian Foods general manager.

The vinegars are imported from the Modena region of Italy and made from the juice of Trebbiano grapes grown in the region. These produce a rich, sweet and pleasantly acidic balsamic vinegar with intense, but well-rounded, flavor, Lapiana-Krause said. La Piana Bronze Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has a density of 1.18 and a sugar level of 400 to 430 grams per liter. The Gold balsamic vinegar has a density of 1.32 with sugar at 750 grams.

Suggested retail prices of the vinegars, which come in 8.4-ounce decorative bottles, are $16.47 for the Bronze and $36.04 for the Gold. Italian Foods Corp. also carries Silver Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena with a density of 1.25 and sugar from 540 to 570 grams along with a line of Romantica vinegars. The suggested retail price of the Silver balsamic vinegars is $22.65.