Whole Foods Launches Vegan Holiday Meal Online

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Whole Foods Market has partnered with Philadelphia’s Vedge restaurant to create all-new vegan recipes for the holidays. The meal will be available to order online, and will also be featured in Whole Foods’ hot bars across the nation on Nov. 1 in celebration of World Vegan Day.

The retailer is also offering $5 off for online customers who place their orders between Nov. 1-6 with the promo code VEGAN.

The new vegan meal features mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil-mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots and a chocolate toffee mini cake. Shoppers can place their online orders HERE

Vedge is a Philadelphia-based “vegetable restaurant” created by husband and wife chef duo Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby. The menus at Vedge feature locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and absolutely no animal products are used in the Vedge kitchen.

