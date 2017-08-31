Whole Foods Market Introduces Next Level Burger in Seattle

By Natalie Taylor

Whole Foods Market has added Next Level Burger (NLB), a 100-percent plant-based burger joint, to its Roosevelt Square location at 1026 NE 64th St. in Seattle, Wash., with a 2,000-square-footprint next to the café.

Founded in 2014 by husband-wife duo Cierra and Matt de Gruyter, NLB first launched in Bend, Ore., and then expanded to Portland and Lake Oswego, Ore. first came on the scene in Bend, Oregon, then expanded to Portland and Lake Oswego, Oregon.

“The Pacific Northwest has embraced NLB whole heartedly and we couldn’t be more thankful for our awesome crew and for the support of our fans,” says Matt de Gruyter, CEO and co-founder of Next Level Burger. “We’ve had Seattle in our sights for two years and we’re thrilled to bring our plant-based ruckus to this epic city.”

With several more locations set to debut soon, NLB is on the cusp of a national expansion with its new partnership with Whole Foods Market.

“We love creating the opportunity to build on our partnership with Next Level Burger, after a successful debut at Whole Foods 365 in Lake Oswego,” says Angela Lorenzen, Whole Foods Market Regional President of the Pacific Northwest. "NLB’s focus on organic produce, non-GMO ingredients and overall clean eating is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to working with Matthew and Cierra as they guide Next Level Burger to its next stage of growth.”

Next Level Burger is recognized for its revolutionary menu of plant-based twists on classic burger joint favorites, including more than a dozen burger combinations. Favorites include the top selling, house made Signature Burger, the Bleu BBQ or the Sausage Bacon. Menu items also include hot dogs and sandwiches, as well as fries and tots. Dessert offerings include delectable diner-style hand-spun milkshakes from standard flavors like organic chocolate and vanilla, to Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter. All milkshakes are dairy free, allowing guests the option of a coconut or soy soft serve base.