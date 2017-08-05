Yai’s Thai Launches at Sprouts Nationwide

By Natalie Taylor

Yai’s Thai has partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market to launch its new line of Thai Coconut Curry Sauces in stores nationwide. Sprouts is one of the first major retailers to carry the three ready-to-eat Thai curries.

“We are excited that Sprouts sees our brand vision and how it aligns with their consumer,” says Leland Copenhagen, CEO and co-founder, Uai’s Thai. “As a brand, we are very committed to our values, so it is very exciting when a retailer as influential as Sprouts shows support for that vision.”

Yai’s Thai unveiled its Green, Yellow, and Red Thai Coconut Curries at Expo West 2017. The new line adds to the brand’s portfolio of non-gmo, paleo, and Whole30 approved Thai products.

The 16-ounce sauces are available now at Sprouts Farmers Market for $6.99. This launch also brings the company into five new KeHE distribution centers, allowing Yai’s Thai to continue to expand its independent business into new regions.