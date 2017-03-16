Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Unveils Sandwich Format and New Flavors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt introduced innovations for 2017, including a sandwich format in Mint and Vanilla flavors, along with three new flavors joining its stick bar lineup, S'mores, Toffee Caramel Chocolate Chip and Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip.

"We're having a lot of fun with our innovation and we are truly dedicated to providing consumers with a dessert they can enjoy everyday" says Drew Harrington, co-founder of Yasso. "As an entrepreneurial brand, we pride ourselves in our David vs. Goliath story and how we've taken a different, more creative approach to our innovation by listening to our fans and their suggestions over the years. Our national sampling tour will be another exciting opportunity to continue the innovation conversation with our loyal fans and meet new ones too."

Yasso will have a fleet of six vehicles touring the country this spring and summer. The Yasso Brand Ambassadors will visit over 30 states and will give away more than one million free samples at charitable fundraisers, road races, music festivals, community events, corporate visits and other family-friendly outings.