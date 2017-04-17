Yolo Rum Expands Portfolio

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Yolo Rum's newest addition to its line of premium spirits, Yolo Rum Clear, is set for launch at the Miami Rum Fest and Trade Expo, April 22 and 23, from 1–6 p.m., at the DoubleTree Miami Airport Hotel and Convention Center.

"This is the opportunity to try Yolo Rum Clear before it hits the market," says Yolo Rum founder Philip Guerin. "We'll have the Yolo Rum booth set up with plenty of samples of our three rums: Yolo Rum Gold, Silver and Clear."

Yolo Rum Gold won a Best-in-Class RumXP gold medal at the event last year in the "aged 9 to 12 year" category, and another gold from the Consumer Rum Jury. Yolo Rum also has multiple Best-of-Class wins from Spirits of the Americas and a double gold medal from the Denver International Spirits Competition. A bridge between top-shelf Yolo Rum Gold and ideal mixer Yolo Rum Silver, Yolo Rum Clear has a smooth, lightly smoked sweet-oak taste.

Yolo Rums are gluten free, with no added sugar or molasses and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and the company produces its products using environmentally sustainable processes.