Yum Earth Expands Candy Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

YumEarth is adding six organic candies to its product line. Black licorice, sours and fruity licorice will begin rolling out this month nationwide.

Each new product is gluten free, Non-GMO, USDA organic, vegan, free from the top eight food allergens, and made without high fructose corn syrup.

The new product include: Black Licorice – this black licorice passes the Prop 65 requirements in California; Fruity Licorice – the naturally flavored strawberry, peach, and pomegranate licorice, flavored with real fruit juice; Sour Beans – these beans are getting a total upgrade with new flavors and an official USDA organic certification; and Sour Twists – with watermelon and lemonade flavors.

“We pride ourselves on being responsive to customer feedback,” says YumEarth CEO, MichaelSands. “Some of our customers wanted more sour products and USDA organic licorice and we’re excited that our hard work has paid off with these craveable candies.”

YumEarth’s new products come as the entire candy brand unveils new packaging, an interactive, user-friendly new website, and an expanded social media presence.