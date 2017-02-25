YummyHealth Partners with NFL Pro Football Legends

By Rebekah Marcarelli

YummyHealth will partner with the "Caring for Kids" program sponsored by Pro Football Legends, the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA). This alliance will allow Pro Football Legends members and their "Caring for Kids" programs to offer snack options that support healthy, active lifestyles. With a focus on real-food ingredients, less sugar and processed starch, as well as protein, fiber and healthy omega-3 fats for satiety, the YummySnack line of candy bars and crunchy puffs will assist Pro Football Legends in its mission to help members lead healthier, more productive lives.

"I am pleased to partner with YummyHealth," says Joe Pisarcik, president & CEO of the NFLA. "Being that these candy bars and snack chips are full of nutritional value, they align with our overarching mission of helping our members, their families, and the "Caring for Kids" program set the tone for continued healthy lifestyles. Also, with these bars being gluten-free, containing 9g of protein, 7g of sugar, 6g of fiber, 100mg of Omega 3s, and non-GMO, Yummy Bars really are the next generation of candy bars."

YummyHealth's YummySnack line of six flavors of candy bars and six flavors of crunchy puffs are currently sold in over 3,200 stores throughout the United States, as well as being available through Amazon.com's Prime program. All of the company's products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher.

"It's been YummyHealth's mission from the beginning to help families on the road to better health without sacrificing the great taste they love, so partnering with the NFLA and their "Caring for Kids" program is a natural fit," says Lisa Goldbaum, YummyHealth's founder. "We look forward to working with them to spread this very important message."