eMeals Launches New Vegan Meal Kit

By GHQ staff

In a push to spur B2B integration with grocery stores, meal planning service eMeals has teamed up with Amazon, Walmart, Kroger and Instacart to deliver a new vegan meal kit. At an average cost of $3.50 per serving, the Vegan Meal Plan features seven easy-to-cook dinner recipes per week, with options to tailor orders for individual needs.

“One of the challenges of going vegan is varying your meals so you’re getting balanced, nutritionally complete meals and aren’t eating brown rice with tofu and vegetables every night,” says eMeals VP of Content Scott Jones. “With seven new recipes every week, the eMeals vegan plan provides variety and inspiration that help avoid the same-old-dinner boredom.”

Each week, Vegan Meal Plan subscribers will receive recipes, created by eMeals’ plant-based diet experts, plus a featured recipe from EatingWell magazine. Initial menus include a one-dish Ratatouille with White Beans and Polenta, Portobello Mushroom Burgers with Paprika Mayo, slow-cooker Three-Bean Veggie Chili, Farro Pilaf with Roasted Cauliflower, and a Vegetable-Packed "Meat Loaf" featuring cremini mushrooms, peas, roasted red peppers and walnuts.

The plan also includes an automatically generated grocery list, which subscribers can use to self-shop or send to AmazonFresh, Walmart Grocery, Kroger ClickList or Instacart for curbside pickup or home delivery. With these fulfillment options and use of standard packaging for ingredients, eMeals keeps costs low—with subscriptions beginning at $5 per month—by eliminating the expense of measuring, bagging, boxing and mailing portion-size recipe ingredients required with other meal kit services, say company officials.

Other Vegan Meal Plan features include: