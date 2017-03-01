i won! organics Launches High Protein Crackers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

i won! organics will launch a protein snack at Natural Products Expo West 2017, March 8 - 12 in Anaheim, Calif. The new Protein Crackers, which are high in fiber, low in net carbohydrates, and high in protein come as the company's second offering in the plant-based, high protein snack category.

"Some call it risky, I call it confidence," says Mark Samuel, founder and CEO of i won! organics. "We know why we're on a mission to build this category: Consumers need better-for-you snack options and we're excited to continue providing that with this new protein cracker."

Most recently, i won! organics partnered with Mollie Stones and Bristol Farms, which will both have its Protein Chip available in the coming weeks. Additionally, i won! organics has plans to launch in Huckleberry's (Washington), H.E.B. (Texas), and Wegmans' (north-east US) by April 2017.

"We want nothing more than to have our snacks in the kitchen cabinets of every consumer around the globe," says Samuel.

i won! organics donates a percentage of profits back to youth organizations and local communities.