Frontline International Unveils Smart Oil Management System

By Natalie Taylor

Frontline International’s approach to smart oil management includes custom oil filtration systems that allow owners and operators to get as much as 20 to 50 percent longer fry life than with unfiltered oil. The company’s Flexible Filter System is a standalone oil filtration system that allows users to easily change filter media according to needs and usage. It converts a simple oil transport caddy into a powerful filtration system.

With the Flexible Filter System filtration caddy, users can choose from three filtration media: stainless steel, paper or disposable carbon. You can choose different media from store to store, or switch filters depending on the type and quantity of fried foods. Best practices depend on volume and the types of food that are being fried.

The disposable carbon filter removes the highest amounts of particulate contamination with a large reactive and absorptive surface area, translating into higher quality fried foods. Carbon filters can extend the life of the oil—key for cost savings.

Paper filters are another great, cost-effective way to increase oil’s frying life. With this no-loose-powder paper filter, less oil is absorbed into the food as long as the filter is changed daily.

Finally, stainless steel is the most affordable medium. It is reusable and will not tear, rust or rupture under normal use. And since moisture doesn’t affect stainless steel, the filter won’t get clogged.

All of Frontline International’s systems include a one-year warranty on both parts and labor.