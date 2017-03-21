Shipt Adds Costco to Delivery Business

By Craig Levitt

Shipt has announced the addition of membership-only warehouse club, Costco Wholesale, to its delivery service. Costco products will be available beginning on March 21, 2017 in the Tampa metro area. To celebrate, Tampa area residents will be able to try Shipt for two weeks for free and receive $15 off their first order.

This addition is one of many strategic growth initiatives that Shipt has planned for 2017. By forging new alliances with national and regional retailers, launching new metros and expanding service areas in existing markets, Shipt has plans to offer its services to 50 markets and over 30 million households by the end of the year.

“We founded Shipt to simplify the grocery shopping experience, and are pleased to give our dedicated members access to unmatched savings as an extension of their Shipt memberships,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “As we continue to scale Shipt on a national level, we look forward to offering more options for delivery to our Florida members today, and to Shipt members across the country in the future.”

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members will be able to shop a full selection of consumables offered, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. For a detailed overview of the new offering, visit Shipt.com/Tampa.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to unlimited free deliveries.