AG New England Launches Sully’s Express Lane Online Shopping Service

By Lindsey Wojcik

Sully’s Superette, an Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) -owned, New Hampshire-based grocer, has partnered with Rosie to provide online grocery shopping services to its Goffstown and Allenstown location customers. With Sully’s Express Lane, customers place their order using the Rosie app for curbside pick-up of groceries seven days a week.

“Our customers can now shop for groceries from anywhere, at any time and on any device with the assurance that they’ll get the same high quality products as they would if they picked out the items themselves—and save valuable time in the process,” says Michael Violette, president and chief executive officer at AGNE. “Not only will this partnership with Rosie help us to better serve our current customers, but it will also expand our customer base to include consumers that wouldn’t normally shop at Sully’s because of their current shopping habits.”

This partnership with Sully’s marks Rosie’s first two stores in New Hampshire.

“The AGNE Executive Team challenged us to develop a seamless integration into their RORC point-of-sale system, prove that our solution was profitable, and demonstrate our experience, expertise and reliability,” says Nick Nickitas, president and chief executive officer at Rosie. “We succeeded in earning their trust and are thrilled to be deploying our industry leading eCommerce platform at Sully’s and continuing to build our partnership with AGNE for many years to come.”

For a $6 fee and $30 minimum order, customers place and pay for their order online. A personal, trained shopper then selects the highest quality items in the store, which are kept at the appropriate temperature until the pre-scheduled curbside pick-up time.

AG New England determined that Rosie is the ideal partner for independent grocers to launch online shopping. Rosie’s easy start-up process, low start-up expenses, integrated marketing support, and comprehensive customer service, combined with the software’s interoperability and easy technology integration, enables independent retailers like Sully’s to quickly and easily deploy online shopping in their trade area, say company officials.

“We chose to work with Rosie because we were really impressed with their knowledge in the e-commerce sector, and how much they cared about the independent retailer and understood the challenges they face,” adds Violette. "The team at Rosie answered all of our questions and proved that we would be a team during our partnership, and that their success relied on ours. We have had a great partnership with Rosie and continue to look forward to growing the relationship for many years to come.”