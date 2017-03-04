Academy of Food Marketing to Honor Weis Markets with 'Citation Award'

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Academy of Food Marketing at Saint Joseph’s University is proud to honor Weis Markets at its 49th Annual Citation Award Dinner, held at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Penn. on Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

This is the third time the company has received the citation award. Previously honored in 2004 and 2012, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based food retailer is being recognized for its continued commitment to SJU’s Food Marketing program.

“We are partnering once again with Weis Markets because they are a strong supporter of our program,” says Eileen Acello, director of development and recruitment for the Academy of Food Marketing. “They provide many internships and full-time jobs for our graduates. The citation award allows the Academy of Food Marketing to award supporters of our program and we are pleased to be in our 49th year of offering this prestigious honor.

Reservations can be made sju.edu/afm/weiscitationdinner and will be accepted until March 31. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Food Marketing Educational Foundation, which provides scholarship aid to SJU Food Marketing students.