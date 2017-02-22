Albertsons Companies Foundation's 'Hunger Is' Campaign Nominated for Halo Awards

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Albertsons Companies Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) announced that Hunger Is, their joint charitable program designed to raise awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in America, has been nominated for two 2017 Halo Awards, North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing.

The Halo Award, now in its 15th year, is presented by Engage for Good, (formerly Cause Marketing Forum). The award honors businesses and nonprofits with Halos for “doing well by doing good.” Hunger Is received nominations for Best Point of Sale Campaign and Best Social Service Campaign.

“Each year, as corporate social initiatives get more sophisticated, we receive an increasing number of strong submissions into the Halo Awards. Being named a finalist is an industry honor and demonstrates a level of accomplishment in campaigns that combine purpose and profit,” says Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.

A total of 20 category awards will be given out to programs judged the best cause marketing campaigns of 2016 at the 15th Annual Engage for Good conference in Chicago on June 1, 2017.

Golden-Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress and humanitarian Viola Davis is the Hunger Is program’s ambassador. To date, Hunger Is has raised more than $18 million and funded 273 programs to provide healthy food to children across the country. Funds are generated through in-store fundraising campaigns that include both customer donations at the check stand and donations generated by the purchase of participating products in more than 2,300 Albertsons Companies stores in 33 states throughout the U.S. Stores include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME Markets, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs and others.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be nominated for the Halo Award and to be recognized for our commitment to ending childhood hunger,” says Christy Duncan Anderson, executive director of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. “Along with the Entertainment Industry Foundation and our tireless ambassador, Viola Davis, we’ve been able to increase access to healthy food, improve the nutritional quality of breakfast programs and expand weekend, summer and vacation meal programs. We’re grateful to Engage for Good for recognizing these efforts and raising awareness about the problem of childhood hunger in America.”

“We are so humbled and honored to be nominated for the 2017 Halo Award for Hunger Is,” says Lisa Paulsen, president and CEO of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. “We are so proud of what Hunger Is has been able to accomplish, in collaboration with the Albertsons Companies Foundation and our incredible ambassador Viola Davis. We are so appreciative that Engage for Good has recognized Hunger Is’ impact and for helping us raise awareness about this critical issue so we can put an end to childhood hunger in America.”