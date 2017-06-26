Albertsons Names New Marketing & Merchandising Leaders

By Natalie Taylor

Albertsons Cos. has made leadership changes to its merchandising and marketing teams with the promotion of Dennis Clark to senior vice president of merchandising, and Pat Brown, most recently CEO of Natural Markets Food Group, has been named group vice president of merchandising, leading deli, prepared foods and business initiatives.

“The most powerful asset we have is our incredible team of talented people who, day in and day out, do what is needed to run great stores and take care of our customers,” says Shane Sampson, chief marketing and merchandising officer for the Boise-based retailer. “Together, Dennis and Pat bring decades of proven experience to their roles that will only strengthen our service to vendors and stores alike as we continue our work to be the ‘favorite local supermarket.’”

Clark began his career in Utah with Safeway and joined Albertsons Inc. in 1988, working his way up in the business. He was previously vice president of marketing and merchandising for Acme Markets under both Supervalu’s and New Albertson’s Inc.’s ownership. In 2015, he was named to the company’s integration team to help develop the company’s operating strategy following the merger close. Eighteen months ago, he assumed additional responsibility as group vice president of marketing and merchandising support.

Brown joined Albertsons Cos. in May 2017 as vice president of merchandising strategic initiatives from Natural Markets Food Group, where he was the CEO for 2.5 years. His prior roles include COO of New Seasons Market and director of retail operations for H-E-B, where he was instrumental in developing their Central Market format.

Operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 regional banners, Albertsons Cos. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S.