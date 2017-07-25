Almost 4 in 10 Whole Foods Shoppers Have Positive View of Amazon Acquisition

By Natalie Taylor

GfK, a market and consumer research company, has released a new study that found 38 percent of current Whole Foods shoppers, and 31 percent of Amazon shoppers, feel positive about Amazon’s acquisition of the retailer. Those who already shop at both Amazon and Whole Foods are the most upbeat, with 43 percent declaring themselves optimistic about the deal. However, just 23 percent of overall U.S. shoppers feel the same.

Across the categories, positive feelings outweigh negative by roughly 3 to 1 among current shoppers at one or both retailers; and in the general shopper population, upbeat dwarfs downbeat by more than 2 to 1.

GfK found that 3 in 4 Whole Foods shoppers have made at least one Amazon purchase in the past month – significantly higher than the average (50 percent) among non-Whole Foods shoppers. The study also revealed a higher incidence of Amazon Prime membership among Whole Foods shoppers than among U.S. consumers as a whole (50 percent versus 37 percent).

Expanding online, offline reach

The study revealed that only a small proportion (23 percent) of those who feel optimistic about the acquisition are currently shopping at Whole Foods – and only 9 percent of the total U.S. population is engaged in grocery eCommerce activity. This suggests a huge opportunity for the combined companies to grow both Whole Foods’ market share and the e-grocery business in general.

Among those who are positive about the alliance, hopes for convenience and technological innovation are high. Four in 10 (42 percent) would like to see free grocery delivery for Amazon Prime members. One-third (34 percent) hope that Amazon will bring technologies in-store that make shopping easier; and one-quarter (25 percent) now feel reassured that they will be able to get high-quality fresh foods online.

The value of trust

“Even at this early stage, we see a great deal of optimism around Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods,” says Wendy Wallner, executive vice president of GfK’s retail industry practice in North America. “Those who already shop with one or both companies see a variety of opportunities for amped-up convenience and selection. The partnership makes sense to them; they want to buy Whole Foods’ products online, and they trust the quality – typically the biggest barrier with purchasing fresh groceries online.

“In addition, among shoppers generally, the potential for taking e-grocery to a level only dreamed of seems within reach. With Whole Foods’ strengths in both fresh and prepared foods, Amazon now has the ability to offer meal and grocery delivery -- suddenly competing with companies like Blue Apron and covering all aspects of food e-commerce,” Wallner says.

The GfK study shows that half (49 percent) of Whole Foods shoppers hope that the new alliance will lead to lower grocery prices. The same percentage also want to see their local Whole Foods outlet remain open – in fact, they hope that Amazon will open more outlets; and 44 percent do not want to see current store employees laid off. They want to see local businesses thrive and hope that sales associate morale will not suffer.

“To fulfill the promise of this alliance,” Wallner says, “the two retailers need to pay close attention to their customers’ hopes and concerns, and avoid missteps that could deflate the high expectations of these early days. In particular, Amazon needs to recognize that Whole Foods shoppers are much different from mainstream shoppers, and that it needs to rise to this occasion by maintaining the grocery chain’s brand values and high quality standards.”

The GfK study was conducted among 1,000 US adults (ages 18 and above) on GfK’s KnowledgePanel, the largest probability-based online panel that is representative of the adult US population. Responses were collected from June 23-26, 2017.