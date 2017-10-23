Associated Food Stores Ups Energy Efficiency Game

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Associated Food Stores has implemented energy efficient technologies in stores across Utah and the Intermountain West in an effort to become more sustainable.

The wholesaler added LED lighting, updated lighting controls and refrigeration upgrades to stores in Salt Lake City, South Ogden, Park City, West Valley City, American Fork, Ogden and Taylorsville. The changes helped make lighting and cooling the stores more efficient and resulted in reducing energy use by nearly 3.9 million kilowatt-hours last year----enough electricity to power 437 typical Utah homes annually. AFS worked with Rocky Mountain Power to implement these changes and monitor energy use.

The efforts were recognized this week with the 2017 Green Business Award for energy conservation from Utah Business Magazine.

“We are honored to be recognized by Utah Business Magazine with a Green Business Award,” says Steve Miner, president of market development for Associated Food Stores. “AFS has always been committed to serving our communities, and using sustainable, energy efficient practices and equipment in our stores is just one way we do that.”

Associated Food Stores has headquarters in Salt Lake City and supplies nearly 400 independently owned retail supermarkets in eight states throughout the Intermountain West. The company also owns Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Fresh Market and Honey Bee Produce Company.