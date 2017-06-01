Associated Wholesale Grocers Partners with dunnhumby and Aptaris Solutions

By Rebekah Marcarelli

dunnhumby, a customer science company, and Aptaris, an enterprise marketing and promotions management technology innovator, have entered into a multi-year agreement providing their integrated enterprise promotional planning, price optimization, modelling and forecasting system to Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), a retailer-owned cooperative serving more than 3,800 retail stores in 36 states. The new agreement extends AWG’s existing contract with Aptaris for enterprise promotional management and now also adds dunnhumby’s customer science and advanced promotional modelling and forecasting system. This end-to-end solution is designed to improve customer loyalty, grow top line sales and improve overall profitability across AWG’s member retailers.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Aptaris and gain the benefits of dunnhumby analytics and data-driven insights,” says Dan Funk, executive vice president of marketing and merchandising for AWG. “The new dunnhumby-Aptaris solution will expand our capabilities to better support our members and their sales success within the markets served. We look forward to providing these updated offerings to our members with the dunnhumby suite of services through this new partnership.”

The dunnhumby and Aptaris integrated promotions solution delivers advanced analytics and forecasting enabling AWG's members and marketing teams to better define promotional tactics, deal negotiation, funding/tactic simulation and scenario comparison. AWG members will now have unprecedented visibility into total category promotional plans with pre- and post-analytics that translates to optimal promotions and pricing for increased revenue.

“In today’s competitive marketplaces across the U.S., AWG understands that it takes more than just exceptional quality for retailers to thrive,” says Ted Eichten, price and promotion capability director, North America for dunnhumby. “AWG members and marketing teams can now take advantage of our advanced customer science and data-driven insights to deliver a better customer experience and be more competitive in their markets.”