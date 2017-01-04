BI-LO and Winn-Dixie Stores Celebrate One Year of Lower Prices with In-Store Signage

By Lindsey Wojcik

BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores are celebrating the first birthday of ‘Down Down’ promotion. Down Down is a pricing promise to not only lower prices, but keep them down for at least six months.

“We know grocery prices are important to our customers, and we wanted to make sure they were receiving the best value on the products they buy the most," says Ian McLeod, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Families shopping at BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores have saved up to $1,000 in 2016 over 2015 due to the Down Down prices.

“That’s why we lowered prices on hundreds of items and made a promise that these prices were staying down for six months," McLeod adds. "One year later that promise stands, well beyond our original commitment.”

Nearly 98 percent of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie customers purchase items from Down Down in a weekly shop, say company officials. BI-LO and Winn-Dixie have lowered prices on hundreds of pantry essentials, such as bread, fresh produce, dairy, meat, dry, frozen and home goods.

The products celebrating one year on Down Down include:

Own brand Sandwich Bread was $2.09 in 2015, now $1 in 2017, a reduction of 52 percent.

Fresh Baked French Baguette was $1.99 in 2015, now $1 in 2017, a reduction of 50 percent.

Hickory Sweet Regular Bacon was $5.99 in 2015, now $4 in 2017, a reduction of 33 percent.

Own brand Spring Water was $3.25 in 2015, now $2.75 in 2017, a reduction of 15 percent.

In honor of the celebrations, customers will find refreshed signage throughout BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores celebrating the Down Down Birthday. The Big Red (helping) Hand signage can be found throughout the store and be reassured this price will not change for at least six months.