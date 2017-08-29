BJ's Wholesale Club Grants $100,000 to FeedMore

By Rebekah Marcarelli

BJ's Wholesale Club donated $100,000 from the BJ's Charitable Foundation to FeedMore, a Feeding America member food bank located in Central Virginia. The donation will help FeedMore's network of partner agencies increase their capacity to distribute perishable food across the region.

BJ's grant to FeedMore is part of BJ's Charitable Foundation's $1 million donation to Feeding America. FeedMore is one of nine local food banks to benefit from BJ's $1 million donation, which is the foundation's largest single donation to any organization to date.

"BJ's is bringing a fresh approach to nourishing communities and helping families thrive, and we're proud to support FeedMore," said Kirk Saville, executive director of the BJ's Charitable Foundation. "No one should have to worry about where to get their next meal, and we know that food banks face challenges in storing and distributing perishable foods. Our strategic partnership with Feeding America is focused on building capacity for fresh food at local food banks so we can work together to put an end to hunger in our communities."

With BJ's $100,000 grant, FeedMore will purchase equipment, including freezers, refrigerators, and an external refrigerated storage unit to expand its cold storage capacity and increase the distribution of perishable foods. Additionally, FeedMore will use the grant to purchase a refrigerated truck for one of its partner agencies, which will increase the agency's ability to accept more perishable food and safely transport it.

In total, FeedMore's programs and network of more than 300 partner agencies provide more than 52,000 meals each day to neighbors in need across 34 counties and cities across Central Virginia. From the Northern Neck to Louisa County and south to the North Carolina border, FeedMore distributed 19.2 million meals last year through its programs and partners to Central Virginians who face hunger.