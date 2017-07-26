Edit ModuleShow Tags
BJ's Wholesale Club Launches New Mobile Site

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

BJ's Wholesale Club launched a new mobile site that makes it easier for members to browse, research and save on their purchases.

"The new mobile site is an important step in our omnichannel transformation," said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and chief digital officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "More and more members use their mobile devices every day, and enhancing the BJ's mobile experience makes shopping more convenient for our Members. It also lets us showcase the unbeatable value that BJ's offers."

BJ's is making significant updates to deliver an integrated omnichannel experience. The company expects to announce additional enhancements to its digital offerings, from improved mobile and desktop sites to increased use of technology in its clubs. The new mobile site will make it easier for members to browse, research and purchase items with a clean look and feel.

The mobile site (m.bjs.com) also offers members the convenience of managing their membership online in addition to accessing BJ's services like online deli and bakery ordering so members can place an order and pick it up in as little as 36 hours. Members will also be able to access PICK UP & PAY to reserve select non-perishable products on their mobile device and pick up in-club in as little as two hours.

