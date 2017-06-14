Bashas' Launches E-Commerce Site Powered By Instacart

By Natalie Taylor

Bashas', an Arizona grocer, and Instacart, a nationwide grocery delivery service, have launched the Bashas' Powered by Instacart website.

Bashas' and Instacart joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers in March 2017. Based on the strong initial results—including 13 percent average weekly sales growth (WoW) and average basket sizes more than two times the size of in-store baskets—Bashas' has launched its own e-commerce Bashas' Powered by Instacart site to provide same-day grocery delivery to more than 1.4 million households in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

"Today's world is focused on convenience and it is important for us to offer time saving solutions to our customers. Through the partnership with Instacart, our customers get fresh, quality ingredients at great prices delivered right to their door," says Ashley Shick, director of communications and public affairs for Bashas' Family of Stores. "As a family owned grocer, we understand that family time is most important so less time shopping can mean more time for families to spend together."

Bashas' customers across the Phoenix metropolitan area can now visit the new site to order everything from produce and meat to everyday essentials and even alcohol, and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps, often in as little as an hour, according to company officials. Customers who place orders on the Bashas' Powered by Instacart site will enjoy the same in-store and Thank You Card prices they experience when shopping in person.

"Bashas' is Arizona's favorite hometown grocer and a big part of the local community in Phoenix, which makes them a perfect partner given Instacart's mission to bring customers the groceries they want from the brands they trust," says Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer, Instacart. "We are thrilled to launch the Bashas' Powered by Instacart site and continue helping brick and mortar retailer partners like Bashas' win in an increasingly Amazon'ed world."