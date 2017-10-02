Big Y Offers Naloxone Without Prescription

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers is offering the overdose reversal drug naloxone without a prescription in all 39 of its pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut as part of an effort to help prevent opioid-related deaths throughout the region.

All Big Y Pharmacists are trained to assist patients and their family members on how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer this medication. Naloxone can be administered to any person who has overdosed on a variety of opioids including oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, codeine and even heroin.

“Many of our pharmacists have contributed their professional expertise during panels at local opioid epidemic forums in our communities,” says Nicole D’Amour Schneider, director of pharmacy. “The ability to now offer naloxone without a prescription to our patients and their families is just another way we can help them prevent an accidental overdose, save lives and allow our patients the opportunity to seek long-term treatment.”

Big Y Foods Inc. operates 77 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including banners such as Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and Big Y Express gas and convenience.