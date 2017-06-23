Brookshire Grocery Co. Opens 39th Super 1 Foods store

By Natalie Taylor

Tyler, Texas-based regional grocery retailer Brookshire Grocery Co. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 21 to commemorate the grand opening of a new Super 1 Foods store in Scott, La.

John Godwin, from the television show “Duck Dynasty,” was on-hand to meet fans and sign autographs, and several dignitaries, including Mayor Purvis Morrison and BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire, addressed the crowd.

“We are very excited to celebrate the grand opening of our newest Super 1 Foods store,” Brookshire said. “We’ve operated stores in south Louisiana for 22 years and have selected a great team, led by store director David P’Pool, to serve our guests in Scott. We truly care about our customers, employees and communities – they’re at the heart of everything we do.”

With the opening of the Scott location, BGC now operates 39 Super 1 Foods stores in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Another Super 1 Foods store is under construction in nearby Youngsville and is set to open later this fall.